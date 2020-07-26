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ISTAR (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2021 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTAR (EGF VD)
Related press
Belgian med-tech innovator iSTAR Medical secures €20 million European financing from the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
8 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2021
20200726
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISTAR (EGF VD)
ISTAR MEDICAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 48 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of MINIJect, a small ophthalmic implant used in the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery market to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or combined with cataract surgery for patients affected by glaucoma.

The project supports a clinical-stage, medical technology company focusing on the development of a novel ophthalmic implant to be used primarily for patients suffering from open-angle glaucoma. The primary objective is to further advance the technology, conduct additional clinical studies to validate the product, obtain regulatory approval and scale-up the manufacturing and quality control measures. The proposed transaction will enable the Promoter to address an increasing demand for Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS) in a safe and tolerable way. In addition, it will encourage the growth and development of European scientific acumen.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment activities such as research, development and clinical studies are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for that scope, and do not fall under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTAR (EGF VD)
Other links
Related press
Belgian med-tech innovator iSTAR Medical secures €20 million European financing from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTAR (EGF VD)
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139051107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200726
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTAR (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
ISTAR (EGF VD)
Data sheet
ISTAR (EGF VD)
Related press
Belgian med-tech innovator iSTAR Medical secures €20 million European financing from the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgian med-tech innovator iSTAR Medical secures €20 million European financing from the EIB
Other links
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISTAR (EGF VD)

Videos

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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