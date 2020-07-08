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UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 350,000,000
Industry : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2021 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2021
20200708
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
UCB SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 975 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in research and development (R&D) activities and in the construction of an advanced manufacturing plant that will be located in existing promoter facilities in Belgium.

The project aims at improving the health of European citizens, increasing the competitiveness and boosting the innovative capacity of European health-related industries and businesses. The project focuses on neuroscience and immunology in particular neuro-degeneration, neuro-inflammation and rare diseases as well as autoimmune diseases, which are mostly still underserved and leave a high clinical unmet need.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes the construction of a new plant to manufacture pharmaceutical products. This activity is listed in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Whether a EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU is required and other environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
Publication Date
25 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141153635
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200708
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253186478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200708
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D
Data sheet
UCB INFLEXIO NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT AND R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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