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SMART METERING SERBIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2024 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING SERBIA

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2024
20200695
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMART METERING SERBIA
ELEKTRODISTRIBUCIJA SRBIJE DOO BEOGRAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 238 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the installation of about 1.1 m advanced electricity meters, including the related IT infrastructure, in the period 2023-2026. This is the first phase of the mass replacement of electromechanical meters foreseen in the country, amounting to approximately 3.7 m meters.

The replacement of the existing meters will result in operational savings for the promoter, reduced non-technical losses, thus increasing energy market efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the installation of approx. 1.1 m advanced electricity meters in Serbia in the period 2024-2028, including the related IT infrastructure. It is the first phase of the mass replacement in the country that amounts to approx. 3.7 meters.


The investment in smart meters is included in the objectives of the "Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan of the Republic of Serbia for the period 2030 with the projections up to 2050" (NECP). The project is fully consistent with EU and national policies and targets on energy and climate and in line with the EU legislative instruments applicable to Serbia through the Energy Community treaty.


The EIB contribution will support the promoter in accelerating the implementation of energy efficiency investments, focusing on the Bank's priorities in terms of climate action and innovation objectives. It is 100% eligible under Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.


The project sets an example of Team Europe Initiative, as a successful cooperation between EIB and EBRD, enabling the acceleration of the project and bringing forward the associated benefits. Installation of smart meters is expected to provide high frequency information to end-users (in accordance with Directive 2019/944 principles), enhance energy savings and support demand response thus addressing the market failure represented by incomplete markets.


The EIB financial contribution is substantial. The customised terms offered including the loan tenor and disbursement periods are otherwise not available on capital markets.




Environmental aspects
Procurement

No significant environmental impacts expected. The EIB will evaluate the environmental aspects of the project and will review the relevant promoter's procedures applied to project to ensure that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the part of the project financed from EIB will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 December 2023
28 June 2024
Related documents
08/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING SERBIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING SERBIA
Publication Date
8 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174758849
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200695
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART METERING SERBIA
Other links
Summary sheet
SMART METERING SERBIA
Data sheet
SMART METERING SERBIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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