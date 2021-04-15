BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT II

The Project will contribute to the timely deployment of renewable energy production capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The projects will produce electricity from low carbon sources (primarily solar PV, especially rooftop solar PV and onshore wind) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. The projects will rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets and thereby, the projects will improve market efficiency and competition. They are expected to yield very good quality and results due to a very good social benefit and fair employment creation. With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. BPCE will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.