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WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 158,903,843.74
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 158,903,843.74
Urban development : € 158,903,843.74
Signature date(s)
20/10/2022 : € 25,142,474.02
31/05/2021 : € 133,761,369.72
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2021
20200684
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF WROCLAW
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 720 million (EUR 159 million)
PLN 1578 million (EUR 349 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Wroclaw in Poland. The EIB framework loan will support improvements in energy efficiency, environment, urban transport networks and mobility, education and sport facilities, cultural and other urban infrastructure and services.

The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Wroclaw development strategy. It will contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.

Additionality and Impact

The project is a Framework Loan aimed at supporting the City's multi-annual investment programme to be implemented in 2020-2025. It will focus mainly on enhancing air quality and energy efficiency, modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure, urban transport infrastructure and mobility, education, health and social care, as well as environmental and green infrastructure.In terms of addressing market failures the project will improve facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of services for businesses and economic activities as wellas improvement of quality of life for residents.

The overall score is justified by selection of high quality investments contributing to the strategic objectives of the Cityin relation to the sectors listed above. The EIB's financial and technical contribution, will support the implementation of the sustainable development strategy of theCity in a timely manner. Furthermore, the investments selected for financing will particularly contribute toclimate change mitigation through promotion of energy efficiency and publictransport, and toclimate changeadaptation addressing the City's environmental challenges. The Promoter considers requesting theEIB´s Technical Assistance through ELENA which would provide technical expertise for the preparation of the energy efficiency component related to municipal housing.
The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Wroclaw due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.

The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
31/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
31 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133380121
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200684
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
WROCLAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Photogallery

EIB backing sustainable urban investment in Poland
Wroclaw Sustainable Infrastructure
©City of Wroclaw, 2021

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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