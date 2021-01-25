Wroclaw Sustainable Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project consists of a multi-annual municipal investment programme of the City of Wroclaw in Poland. The EIB framework loan will support improvements in energy efficiency, environment, urban transport networks and mobility, education and sport facilities, cultural and other urban infrastructure and services.
The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Wroclaw development strategy. It will contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.
The project is a Framework Loan aimed at
supporting the City's multi-annual investment programme to be implemented in
2020-2025. It will focus mainly on enhancing air quality and energy efficiency,
modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure, urban transport
infrastructure and mobility, education, health and social care, as well as
environmental and green infrastructure.In terms of addressing market failures the project will improve facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of services for businesses and economic activities as wellas improvement of quality of life for residents.
The overall score is justified by selection of high quality investments contributing to the strategic objectives of the Cityin relation to the sectors listed above. The EIB's financial and technical contribution, will support the implementation of the sustainable development strategy of theCity in a timely manner. Furthermore, the investments selected for financing will particularly contribute toclimate change mitigation through promotion of energy efficiency and publictransport, and toclimate changeadaptation addressing the City's environmental challenges. The Promoter considers requesting theEIB´s Technical Assistance through ELENA which would provide technical expertise for the preparation of the energy efficiency component related to municipal housing.
The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Wroclaw due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.
The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.
The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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