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CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Solid waste : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2021 : € 15,000,000
20/12/2021 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is financing a €30m loan for Carbios’ enzymatic recycling technology to support the circular economy

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2021
20200648
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
CARBIOS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of an enzymatic recycling demonstration plant for PET plastics and polyester fibers and a production unit of biodegradable additives for bioplastics. The project is located in France.

The project aims at financing the construction and operation of a PET enzymatic recycling plant and biodegradation production unit in France. The company's objective is to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of its technology under real industrial conditions and optimise its bioprocesses. The project will contribute to addressing the problem of plastic pollution and to reaching the targets set in the EU's Circular Economy Package (July 2018) and Single-Use Plastics Directive (March 2019).

Additionality and Impact

The project comprises a demonstration plant and a biodegradation unit in France to deploying two innovative enzymes-based bioprocesses for the recycling of plastic waste and biodegradation for plastics that today largely is landfilled or incinerated. The project will generate positive externalities in the form of lower virgin resource consumption, reduced emissions and climate change impact associated with reducing incineration and landfilling of plastics. The project will enable a closed loop recycling of PET .The project is implemented by an experienced management team that has patented and tested their new technology. EIB's involvement will contribute to providing long-term finance, and funding diversification. It will provide advantages in terms of duration, availability and pricing

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The demonstration plant will be located on an existing authorised industrial site. The project will not fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the compliance of the project with relevant EU legislation will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Other links
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is financing a €30m loan for Carbios’ enzymatic recycling technology to support the circular economy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151562333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200648
Sector(s)
Industry
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252352308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200648
Sector(s)
Industry
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Other links
Summary sheet
CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Data sheet
CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is financing a €30m loan for Carbios’ enzymatic recycling technology to support the circular economy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: The EIB, with the support of the European Commission, is financing a €30m loan for Carbios’ enzymatic recycling technology to support the circular economy
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARBIOS PET BIO-RECYCLING DEMO PLANT (EDP)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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