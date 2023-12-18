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BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 335,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 335,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 335,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2023 : € 335,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)
Related press
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Summary sheet

Release date
30 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2023
20200636
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)
VIVAQUA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 335 million
EUR 670 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support the 2023-2027 investment programme of Vivaqua, a public utility in charge of the drinking water production & distribution, sewage networks and flood protection in the Brussels Region.

The project concerns the rehabilitation and replacement of Brussels area's wastewater collection system. It will allow Vivaqua to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of waste and storm water collection. The project is in line with the EIB's water sector lending policy and climate action strategy.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

Financially, the operation will ensure that Vivaqua has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The contribution of the EIB relies mainly on the financing conditions that go beyond what is usually available on the Belgian market. In addition, the presence of the Bank is a strong signal of the relevance of this project. Finally, EIB´s financing contribution will underpin the investment grade profile of Vivaqua, acting as a catalyst for crowding in other possible financiers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will allow Vivaqua to maintain compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Some of the construction schemes included in the project might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). EIA procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. Where appropriate, the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC) are applied. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

This will be the third EIB operation in support of Brussels' sewer rehabilitation programme since 2010.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 December 2023
20 December 2023
Related documents
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)
Other links
Related press
France: EIB supports AB Science in its COVID-19 development programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133225769
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200636
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)
Other links
Summary sheet
BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)
Data sheet
BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)
Related press
France: EIB supports AB Science in its COVID-19 development programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB supports AB Science in its COVID-19 development programme
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRUSSELS WATER & SEWAGE NETWORKS (VIVAQUA)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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