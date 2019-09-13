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SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2020 : € 25,000,000
21/12/2020 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
France: EIB provides €50 million to support Forsee Power's growth

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2020
20200614
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
FORSEE POWER SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Technological and know-how development, manufacturing capacities expansion, incremental working capital and deployment of marketing and sales forces by 2025 in the EU by an innovative late-stage midcap company for innovative battery systems for e-mobility (buses, trains & trams, marine vessels).

The project includes: (i) the development of new battery systems in order to widen Forsee Power's product portfolio and address new market segments, (ii) the ramp-up of the company's manufacturing capacities in Europe, (iii) the commercial effort to gain market shares, and (iv) the financing of the working capital induced by the sharp increase of the Company's activity. As such, the activities fall within the scope of the European Growth Finance facility and corresponds to following priorities of the European Union: The support of fast-growing innovative European SMEs/mid-caps, and the support of RDI and digitisation in the field of li-ion batteries. The project also contributes to the deployment of innovative battery systems and thereby to the transformation of the transport sector towards zero carbon emissions. Batteries have been identified as a strategic value chain, where the EU must step up investment and innovation in the context of a strengthened industrial policy strategy aimed at building a globally integrated, sustainable and competitive industrial base (European Council Conclusions, 21-22 March 2019). The EC's Strategic Action Plan on Batteries states that to prevent a technological dependence on our competitors and capitalise on the job, growth and investment potential of batteries, Europe has to move fast in the global race to consolidate technological and industrial leadership along the entire value chain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities concerned include R&D, design and development of hard and software, the installation of semi-automatic and automatic lines for the assembly of battery cells into packs and packs into battery systems. The activities are not expected to generate any hazardous effluents or emissions. The investment and business activities are not listed in any annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The equipment will be deployed in existing facilities, already authorised and in use, that will not materially change in scope. As such, the proposed investment programme does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services verified details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
11/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
France: EIB provides €50 million to support Forsee Power's growth

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
Publication Date
11 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134276740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200614
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
Data sheet
SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
Related press
France: EIB provides €50 million to support Forsee Power's growth

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB provides €50 million to support Forsee Power's growth
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART BATTERY SYSTEMS 2 (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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