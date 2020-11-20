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COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 600,000,000
Education : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2021 : € 300,000,000
22/12/2020 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA
Related press
Belgique : 600 millions d’euros pour la construction soutenable et l’isolation thermique des écoles en Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20200599
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA
COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE DE BELGIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1331 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the support of a multi-annual investment programme by the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the constitutional entity responsible for education, youth, sport and cultural matters for the French-speaking community of Belgium in the Walloon and Brussels Regions. The project covers the construction and the renovation of educational infrastructure, as well as related sport and cultural public infrastructure, with an emphasis on sustainability and students' wellbeing.

The project is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary, secondary and higher education institution estates, including facilities for children with special educational needs, in the French-speaking part of Belgium, i.e. in the "Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles."

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). Aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will also be verified during appraisal. Directive 2010/31/EU amended in 2018 by Directive (EU) 2018/844 on the Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal on a case-by-case basis. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA
Other links
Related press
Belgique : 600 millions d’euros pour la construction soutenable et l’isolation thermique des écoles en Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133250541
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200599
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA
Other links
Summary sheet
COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA
Data sheet
COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA
Related press
Belgique : 600 millions d’euros pour la construction soutenable et l’isolation thermique des écoles en Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgique : 600 millions d’euros pour la construction soutenable et l’isolation thermique des écoles en Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE (BE) EDUCATION INFRA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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