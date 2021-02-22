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BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Switzerland : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2021 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Related press
Belgium: EIB backs Belgian rapid COVID-19 PCR test developer miDiagnostics
Related press
Switzerland: BioVersys receives €20 million in EU financing to support development of new antibiotics

Summary sheet

Release date
22 February 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/03/2021
20200576
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)
BIOVERSYS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 49 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the company's research and development (R&D) investments in the field of antimicrobial resistance, in particular tuberculosis and nosocomial infections. By targeting hospital-acquired infections the project also addresses COVID-19, as such co-infections very often occur in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, leading to serious complications.

The project supports a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of anti-microbial resistance. The objective is to further advance the product, conduct additional clinical studies to validate the product and obtain regulatory approval. The proposed transaction will enable the Promoter to address one of the highest unmet medical needs for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The project aims to increase the overall survival rate and quality of life of patients. In addition, it will encourage the growth and development of European scientific acumen.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI - in this specific case in biopharmaceuticals. The failure arises in part from limited access to and/or higher cost of financing due to information asymmetries associated with the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, and resulting in high screening and monitoring costs. Other factors are the misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record.
Through support from the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility (IDFF), the operation addresses the need of a financially underserved company operating in the sector of anti-microbial resistance linked to high, unmet medical needs. The contribution to EU policy is therefore significant.
The EIB's contribution is notable on both the financial and non-financial side. The funding provided under IDFF will substantially enhance the financial resources available to the borrower to execute its development plan and may crowd in further investors. Structuring the financing as a venture debt operation (equity risk) is appropriate given the borrower's stage of development and takes its cash flow profile into account. Therefore, the EIB also provides an added value in terms of financial structuring expertise, in addition to the technical contribution and advice.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment activities such as research, development and clinical studies are expected to be carried out in existing authorised facilities. Therefore, it would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services verified details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB backs Belgian rapid COVID-19 PCR test developer miDiagnostics
Related press
Switzerland: BioVersys receives €20 million in EU financing to support development of new antibiotics

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Publication Date
20 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135104686
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200576
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Data sheet
BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Related press
Belgium: EIB backs Belgian rapid COVID-19 PCR test developer miDiagnostics
Related press
Switzerland: BioVersys receives €20 million in EU financing to support development of new antibiotics

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB backs Belgian rapid COVID-19 PCR test developer miDiagnostics
Related press
Switzerland: BioVersys receives €20 million in EU financing to support development of new antibiotics
Other links
Related public register
20/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVERSYS (COVID-19) (IDFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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