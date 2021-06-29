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PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 66,381,961.8
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 66,381,961.8
Industry : € 66,381,961.8
Signature date(s)
29/06/2021 : € 66,381,961.8
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Polpharma’s research & development activities with a PLN 300 million loan (€65 million)

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2021
20200571
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
ZAKLADY FARMACEUTYCZNE POLPHARMA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 300 million (EUR 66 million)
PLN 661 million (EUR 146 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the Promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in several therapeutic areas, including cardio, diabetes, ophthalmic and respiratory diseases, over the period 2021-2023.

The investments cover the R&D costs related to the development of the company's product pipeline. By co-investing in this project, the Bank contributes to making treatments available for diseases that are a high priority for the healthcare system whilst also fostering sustainable growth and employment.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project supports R&D activities, which generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB provides the company access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better mirrors the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty of R&D activities. Moreover, the EIB loan is an important signal towards the company's current commercial financing partners, particularly in the context of the pending COVID-19 crisis, and therefore may result in the promoter's better access to long-term financing.
Furthermore by supporting a European company operating partially in a cohesion area of Poland, the project addresses the needs of a locally underserved population and through the development of innovative medicinal products it also makes a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. By supporting Polpharma, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The Promoter's procurement procedures will be in line with current practice in private industry. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Polpharma’s research & development activities with a PLN 300 million loan (€65 million)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135312813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200571
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238031570
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200571
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Data sheet
PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Polpharma’s research & development activities with a PLN 300 million loan (€65 million)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports Polpharma’s research & development activities with a PLN 300 million loan (€65 million)
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PHARMACEUTICALS RDI PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
Pharmaceuticals RDI Programme
©Polpharma

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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