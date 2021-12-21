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METRON (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 1,350,000
Belgium : € 1,500,000
Germany : € 2,100,000
Italy : € 3,300,000
France : € 6,750,000
Energy : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2022 : € 1,350,000
28/02/2022 : € 1,500,000
28/02/2022 : € 2,100,000
28/02/2022 : € 3,300,000
28/02/2022 : € 6,750,000
Other links
Related public register
10/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRON (EGF VD)

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2022
20200560
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METRON (EGF VD)
METRON SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 32 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing the growth and scale-up of an innovative company developing energy management systems software with artificial intelligence and machine learning for the industrial and commercial buildings market.

The company is developing and deploying an innovative energy management software as a platform to manage energy efficiency improvements in industrial and commercial settings -one of the Strategic Energy Technology fields -, thus reducing energy consumption and saving CO2 emissions.

Additionality and Impact

This venture debt project finances an innovative energy management software startup in one of the Strategic Energy Technology fields. The financing fills an existing gap in risk capital markets for this type of endeavours which is not directly related to renewable energy generation, the mainstream investment area.

Investments financed, are expected to take place in France, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Italy.

The platform manages energy efficiency improvements in industrial and commercial settings (one of the Strategic Energy Technologies), thus reducing energy consumption and saving CO2 emissions. EIB financing acts as a signalling effect to crowd-in and complement private financial players providing pure equity capital.

EIB financing supports the growth of the company to provide more innovative services/products, penetrate new markets and contribute to climate action goals by reducing and managing energy consumption in industrial energy and commercial settings.

The financing of this project supports RDI activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.

EIB's financing is adjusted to the needs of the company by providing longer tenors and availability periods compared to market conditions. The financing is adapted to the company's expected cash flow generation. EIB's involvement is complementary to the funds raised by the borrower and has a positive signalling effect for the capital market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns software development and deployment in industrial and commercial settings, and as such these activities do not fall either under Annex I or II as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore neither an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be needed for the Research and Development and Innovation (RDI) stage nor a screening as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Comments

Metron is a French company which provides an operational energy management system platform, enabling industrial groups to optimise their sustainability, energy efficiency and productivity. Metron's solution is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and combines a unique expertise in coupling AI with ontologies (proprietary coded libraries of industrial processes), bringing concrete results such as controlled energy consumption, reduction of carbon footprint, energy efficiency and optimisation.

Related documents
10/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRON (EGF VD)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRON (EGF VD)
Publication Date
10 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151468707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200560
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Germany
Italy
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRON (EGF VD)
Other links
Summary sheet
METRON (EGF VD)
Data sheet
METRON (EGF VD)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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