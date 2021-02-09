SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX COVID19 RESPONSE

The project addresses the difficulties for private entities such as SMEs and Midcaps to access equipment financing. This market failure has been exacerbated by the Covid19 crisis. The financial intermediary is well established and has sufficient experience to implement EIB loan facilities and support SMEs and Midcaps in the targeted market. Most of the EIB financial benefit will translate into support for the targeted SMEs and Midcaps in the form of interest rate reductions on the sub-loans. By extending a lifeline to SMEs and Midcaps via a tested intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, and positively contribute to the recovery of not only the final beneficiaries but also the Dutch (as well as Belgian and Luxembourgish to a smaller extent, as these two markets are also covered by the Borrower) economy that has been impacted by the Covid19 crisis.