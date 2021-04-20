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TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 5,150,000
Italy : € 224,850,000
Telecom : € 230,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/05/2021 : € 5,150,000
19/05/2021 : € 224,850,000
Other links
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related press
Italy: EIB confirms support for TIM's plan to develop 5G, fibre optic network and data centres

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/05/2021
20200541
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
TELECOM ITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
EUR 468 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and modernisation of several data centres located in Milan and Turin as well as one in Greece. At the same time, the national optical transmission and IP (Internet Protocol) backbone will also be modernised in order to cope with the heavily growing traffic generated by data centres as well as the fixed and mobile access networks. The project implementation is planned for the years 2020 to 2023.

The objective of the project is to improve the resilience and throughput of the national transport and optical core network to cope with traffic growth and new cloud services. The project also aims to deliver an innovative and secure public, private and hybrid cloud offering, while ensuring the sovereignty over the data managed in compliance with European data security regulations (e.g. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)).

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objectives of Innovation and Digitalisation. It concerns investments in backbone telecommunication infrastructure and the modernization and construction of data centers. Investments in innovative telecommunications infrastructure face an uncertain business model due to significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows, which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. These benefits are not fully captured by the project revenues. The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of telecommunication networks and data centers. The promoter has an experienced management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures. 
The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments for the construction of data centres might fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project represents a mixture of greenfield deployments and upgrades of existing facilities. The appropriate level of required environmental approvals will be assessed for the different cases during the project appraisal stage.

The Promoter is a public company operating in the telecom sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the project appraisal.

Related documents
04/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB confirms support for TIM's plan to develop 5G, fibre optic network and data centres

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Publication Date
4 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133511380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200541
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Data sheet
TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE
Related press
Italy: EIB confirms support for TIM's plan to develop 5G, fibre optic network and data centres

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB confirms support for TIM's plan to develop 5G, fibre optic network and data centres
Other links
Related public register
04/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIM DATA CENTRES AND FIXED NETWORKS UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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