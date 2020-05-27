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FLUVIUS SMART METERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 398,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 398,000,000
Energy : € 398,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2020 : € 50,000,000
22/02/2021 : € 150,000,000
18/12/2023 : € 198,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUVIUS SMART METERS
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports rollout of smart meters in Flanders by Fluvius

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2020
20200527
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLUVIUS SMART METERS
FLUVIUS SYSTEM OPERATOR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 398 million
EUR 850 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Programme for the roll-out of an electricity smart metering scheme in the Flemish region, during the period 2020-2024.

The project aims at modernising the electricity metering system through the provision of up to ca. 3.36 million smart meters, communication infrastructure as well as the necessary IT systems. The smart meters included in the scope of the project will cover up to 80% of the replacements of existing meters in the Flemish region. The new metering system will allow remote reading and near real-time consumption information to end-customers, thus enabling better access to consumption information. Ultimately, these capabilities will increase consumer awareness of cost of energy supply and thus spur energy efficiency; more efficient management of the power system; and more efficient metering and customer management operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on the technical characteristics and the scope of the project, it is unlikely that any Environmental Impact Assessment will be required. The main impacts of the project are the electromagnetic radiation resulting from the communication means used for collecting the information from the smart meters and the disposal of the existing meters that will be replaced. The Bank's appraisal will review the Promoter's procedures to confirm that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUVIUS SMART METERS
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports rollout of smart meters in Flanders by Fluvius

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUVIUS SMART METERS
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133287051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200527
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUVIUS SMART METERS
Other links
Summary sheet
FLUVIUS SMART METERS
Data sheet
FLUVIUS SMART METERS
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports rollout of smart meters in Flanders by Fluvius

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports rollout of smart meters in Flanders by Fluvius
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLUVIUS SMART METERS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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