FLUVIUS SMART METERS

Summary sheet
Programme for the roll-out of an electricity smart metering scheme in the Flemish region, during the period 2020-2024.
The project aims at modernising the electricity metering system through the provision of up to ca. 3.36 million smart meters, communication infrastructure as well as the necessary IT systems. The smart meters included in the scope of the project will cover up to 80% of the replacements of existing meters in the Flemish region. The new metering system will allow remote reading and near real-time consumption information to end-customers, thus enabling better access to consumption information. Ultimately, these capabilities will increase consumer awareness of cost of energy supply and thus spur energy efficiency; more efficient management of the power system; and more efficient metering and customer management operations.
Based on the technical characteristics and the scope of the project, it is unlikely that any Environmental Impact Assessment will be required. The main impacts of the project are the electromagnetic radiation resulting from the communication means used for collecting the information from the smart meters and the disposal of the existing meters that will be replaced. The Bank's appraisal will review the Promoter's procedures to confirm that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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