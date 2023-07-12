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WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 1,000,000
22/12/2023 : € 4,000,000
22/12/2023 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF
Related press
EIB Global’s Water Sector Fund backing €10 million for water investment across Africa and Asia

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2023
20200522
Project name
WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a fund investing in decentralised water supply systems and technologies, targeting countries in Africa and Asia with high incidences of water access inequality.

The Fund will provide equity and quasi-equity investments in companies which work along the water value chain to enable and accelerate access to safe and affordable drinking water in developing countries primarily in Asia (South and South-East) and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Fund will be the first safe water focused private equity fund aiming to enhance access to safe and affordable water in these regions.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns an investment in the Water Access Acceleration Fund. The Fund constitutes the first opportunity for the EIB to support a financial instrument in the form of a private equity fund to invest in private SMEs active in the water sector, which is to date characterised by a dependence on public funding which is often insufficient for their sustained growth and a lack of private sector financing. Portfolio companies of the Fund are expected to develop or provide better access to water treatment, supply and distribution as well as new technologies which would provide innovation in the water sector and improve climate adaptation of end users in developing countries primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia (South and South-East) where populations are in the direst situation. These benefits would not be achieved to the same extent without EIB intervention. An EIB commitment is expected to constitute a positive signal to trigger commitments from other investors and to have a strong catalytic effect for the Fund to reach its target size and deploy its intended investment strategy fully. Moreover, with the EIB commitment, the Fund's terms are expected to be negotiated in line with best market practice standards. The operation will contribute directly to the achievement of SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The Fund is expected to comply with the EIB's procurement guidelines.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
22 December 2023
Related documents
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF
Other links
Related press
EIB Global’s Water Sector Fund backing €10 million for water investment across Africa and Asia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167115430
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200522
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Central Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF
Data sheet
WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF
Related press
EIB Global’s Water Sector Fund backing €10 million for water investment across Africa and Asia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Global’s Water Sector Fund backing €10 million for water investment across Africa and Asia
Other links
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER ACCESS ACCELERATION FUND W2AF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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