COVID-19 IMMUNOLOGIC PLANT-BASED MANUFACTURING

The project objective is to finance the establishment of a new state-of-the-art plant-based cGMP manufacturing facility in Mauritius to increase the production of reagents for research and diagnostic applications, vaccines, therapeutics or biosimilar development against COVID-19 and other endemic African diseases (e.g. Ebola, dengue, measles, HIV or yellow fever). The EIB's financing will follow a grant provided by FINDx to the company for the first ramp-up phase of their manufacturing activities. This innovative project intends to support substantial research and product development into areas of high, unmet medical needs by providing reagents to a plethora of diagnostic companies in the field of infectious diseases. The operation supports the control of the spread of COVID-19 as it will increase the supply of COVID-19 specific antigens and antibodies for rapid diagnostic test kits to detect whether the individual is infected with COVID-19, as well as if the individual was infected with the virus, providing critical data to determine how COVID-19 is spreading amongst communities.