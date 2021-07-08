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ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 1,500,000
Germany : € 21,000,000
Ireland : € 21,750,000
France : € 30,750,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2021 : € 1,500,000
8/07/2021 : € 21,000,000
8/07/2021 : € 21,750,000
8/07/2021 : € 30,750,000
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19
Related story
Heating that is greener

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2021
20200484
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19
GLEN DIMPLEX EUROPE HOLDINGS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 122 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Promoter develops and manufactures intelligent electric heating, cooling and ventilation and renewable energy solutions. The project concerns the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in the development of intelligent electric space and water heating, cooling and ventilation solutions for residential and industrial applications for the period 2021-2024.

The main pillars of the research and development (R&D) are sustainability, energy efficiency and low-carbon innovation, and overall, the project objectives include improved energy efficiency and further development of low carbon technologies, additional functionality through the development of smart controls and Internet of Things applications, and the development of intelligent functions using Machine Learning principles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope, and as such do not fall under the EIA directive. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to improving the sustainability of solutions, primarily in terms of improved energy efficiency and decarbonisation of the sector. All environmental aspects including the project's contribution to climate and environment, as well as the overall environmental impact, will be assessed during appraisal of the project.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19
Publication Date
18 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133650389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200484
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Ireland
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19
Data sheet
ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19
Related story
Heating that is greener

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Heating that is greener
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICAL SOLUTIONS RDI PROGRAMME - COVID-19

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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