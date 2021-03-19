Espoo Education Infrastructure II

By contributing to the modernisation and adaptation of school infrastructure in both early childhood education and care and basic education, the project aims to improve the quality of education in Espoo and, more broadly, in Finland, and a better allocation of resources in the education sector. A good level of education and a good quality of education accessible to all are essential for the economic, social and intellectual development of a country. Given the economic and social consequences of the global health crisis, the role of education is even more important in improving the living conditions and economic and social opportunities of young populations. The project is in line with national and local priorities in education. Following the new national curriculum introduced in 2016, Finland has been undergoing one of the most ambitious school redesign projects in Europe, exchanging traditional walled-in classrooms and rows of desks for more flexible and informal open-plan layouts. The project is also fully aligned with the EU priorities and objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Education and Training 2020 strategy. Additionally, it is expected to improve the energy efficiency of the Espoo's education estate by providing more efficient new educational facilities and by renovating existing ones.