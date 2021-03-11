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EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 66,939,828.49
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 66,939,828.49
Energy : € 66,939,828.49
Signature date(s)
13/01/2022 : € 170,839.71
13/01/2022 : € 509,248.03
13/01/2022 : € 582,879.57
13/01/2022 : € 651,556.62
13/01/2022 : € 834,192.15
13/01/2022 : € 1,124,226.54
13/01/2022 : € 2,609,064.84
13/01/2022 : € 8,605,398.03
13/01/2022 : € 9,592,357.31
13/01/2022 : € 10,945,941.23
13/01/2022 : € 12,835,254.95
13/01/2022 : € 18,478,869.51
Other links
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/01/2022
20200453
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 304 million (EUR 66 million)
PLN 2341 million (EUR 512 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of 11 small to medium-scale wind farms (for a total nominal capacity of 380 MW) to be located throughout the west and the north of Poland.

The development of onshore wind energy supports the EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the EIB's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project is located in a cohesion priority region. The financing of this project contributes to the EIB's lending priority objectives on renewable energy, as well as on climate action and social cohesion.

Additionality and Impact

The Bank's investment in the project will support the deployment of new renewable energy capacity in Poland, crucial for the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan. As the individual wind farms are located in less developed regions, the overall investment will also contribute to the cohesion objective. The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's renewable energy and climate action (transversal) lending objectives.
In terms of addressing market failures, these onshore wind projects primarily reduce carbon and air pollution externalities. Moreover, the projects provide new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on public Contracts for Difference (CfD) with exposure to residual market risks. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.
The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation and governance arrangements.
The Bank's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close co-operation with the promoter and the commercial lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Windfarms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which it is up to the competent authorities in the EU Member States to determine that the project is subject to an EIA. According to the national legislation, windfarms exceeding certain criteria are subject to a mandatory EIA. This was the case for all windfarms. The environmental studies for the EIA process were undertaken and the competent authorities have granted approval containing requirements to mitigate environmental impacts accordingly. Residual impacts were classified of small magnitude and low significance.

The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures are applied. Equipment and works were purchased through multi contracts such as one for supply and installation of turbines, others for infrastructure works (Balance of Plant), electrical works, etc.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 March 2021
13 January 2022
Related documents
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Publication Date
18 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136014495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200453
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/04/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN
Data sheet
EDPR POLAND GREEN ENERGY LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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