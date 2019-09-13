Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 10,000,000
Industry : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/06/2021 : € 5,000,000
23/06/2021 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/06/2021
20200442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)
QUANTUM-SYSTEMS GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 45 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Quantum Systems develops advanced drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) capable of autonomous missions and vertical take off and landing, supported by artificial intelligence and a proprietary flight planning software. The financing covers the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of drones for commercial and governmental applications, increase of marketing and sales expenditures and well as permanent increase of working capital. The RDI activities and investments are carried out in primarily in Germany, and to lesser extent in other EU locations, in the period 2020-23.

The financed RDI activities aim at enhancing the current product portfolio with innovative features, improving the modularity and robustness of drones, and developing new functionalities and products to further enable autonomous operations, in particular for mapping, inspection and survey applications. The financing of the permanent increase of working capital as well as sales and marketing expenditures aims at sustaining the company's growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities and investments underlying the loan are not listed in any annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. As such, the proposed investments are not subject to the EIA directive. The Bank's services will however review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Publication Date
19 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135538670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200442
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)
Data sheet
QUANTUM SYSTEMS (EGFF)

Photogallery

QUANTUM Systems (EGFF)
QUANTUM Systems (EGFF)
©Quantum

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications