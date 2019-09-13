QUANTUM Systems (EGFF)

Summary sheet
Quantum Systems develops advanced drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) capable of autonomous missions and vertical take off and landing, supported by artificial intelligence and a proprietary flight planning software. The financing covers the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of drones for commercial and governmental applications, increase of marketing and sales expenditures and well as permanent increase of working capital. The RDI activities and investments are carried out in primarily in Germany, and to lesser extent in other EU locations, in the period 2020-23.
The financed RDI activities aim at enhancing the current product portfolio with innovative features, improving the modularity and robustness of drones, and developing new functionalities and products to further enable autonomous operations, in particular for mapping, inspection and survey applications. The financing of the permanent increase of working capital as well as sales and marketing expenditures aims at sustaining the company's growth.
The activities and investments underlying the loan are not listed in any annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. As such, the proposed investments are not subject to the EIA directive. The Bank's services will however review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
Photogallery
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.