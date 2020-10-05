CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III

Summary sheet
Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2020-2024 aimed at reinforcing the electricity transmission infrastructure of the Czech Republic.
The project is expected to enable the Promoter to improve the safety of the system, support the efficient operation of the electricity market in central and eastern Europe and maintain the reliability and quality of the electricity supply.
The project concerns electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines, new substations and works in existing facilities) some of which will fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and will have to undergo an obligatory environmental impact assessment, while most of the remainder will fall under Annex II, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The main impacts that can typically be expected for a project of this nature relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Programme schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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