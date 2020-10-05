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CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 189,695,728
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 189,695,728
Energy : € 189,695,728
Signature date(s)
19/11/2020 : € 189,695,728
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V487/488
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V450/428
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V415/495
Related public register
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for DET/R420
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 5 billion loan with ČEPS to modernise and reinforce the electricity transmission network

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2020
20200432
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
CEPS AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 5000 million (EUR 189 million)
CZK 11303 million (EUR 428 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2020-2024 aimed at reinforcing the electricity transmission infrastructure of the Czech Republic.

The project is expected to enable the Promoter to improve the safety of the system, support the efficient operation of the electricity market in central and eastern Europe and maintain the reliability and quality of the electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines, new substations and works in existing facilities) some of which will fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and will have to undergo an obligatory environmental impact assessment, while most of the remainder will fall under Annex II, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The main impacts that can typically be expected for a project of this nature relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Programme schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V487/488
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V450/428
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V415/495
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for DET/R420
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 5 billion loan with ČEPS to modernise and reinforce the electricity transmission network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V487/488
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135806561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200432
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V450/428
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135807105
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200432
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V415/495
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135804522
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200432
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
Publication Date
28 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133100824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200432
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for DET/R420
Publication Date
9 Dec 2020
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135802989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200432
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V487/488
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V450/428
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V415/495
Related public register
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for DET/R420
Other links
Summary sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
Data sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 5 billion loan with ČEPS to modernise and reinforce the electricity transmission network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 5 billion loan with ČEPS to modernise and reinforce the electricity transmission network
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V487/488
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V450/428
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for V415/495
Related public register
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III
Related public register
09/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID III - Link to EIA for DET/R420

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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