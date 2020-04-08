Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 34,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 34,000,000
Telecom : € 34,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2021 : € 34,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe - EU and EIB invest in fast internet connection for rural Georgia

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2021
20200408
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
OPEN NET
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 34 million
EUR 69 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design and construction of a fibre optic telecommunications network at the regional level in Georgia to connect around 1 000 remote rural settlements. The new network will be operated as an open access infrastructure providing only wholesale services and will enable telecom operators to provide high-speed broadband services to the population in those currently underserved rural areas.

The primary objective of the project is to connect more households, enterprises and institutions across rural Georgia to economic opportunities and to reduce social divisions. The project will also support Georgia's recovery from and resilience to natural disasters or crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and enable the delivery of remote education, health, public services, and other essential services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If it were located within the EU, the project would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as it does not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The rollout of fixed telecommunication networks have limited environmental effects, apart from short duration disturbances during network deployment, whenever civil works are required, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the procurement rules and procedures of the World Bank and in compliance with the requirements and standards that will be agreed between the World Bank and the EIB for projects under a Project Implementation Agreement, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the Official Journal of the EU in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The proposed operation will be structured under the 2014 – 2020 External Lending Mandate (ELM) or its successor (subject to compliance with applicable requirements) and will benefit from the EU Comprehensive Guarantee.

Related documents
05/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Other links
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe - EU and EIB invest in fast internet connection for rural Georgia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Publication Date
5 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130506281
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200408
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Other links
Summary sheet
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Data sheet
RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe - EU and EIB invest in fast internet connection for rural Georgia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe - EU and EIB invest in fast internet connection for rural Georgia
Other links
Related public register
05/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL FIBRE NETWORK GEORGIA

Videos

Thumbnail: Supporting digital access for people in Africa
Supporting digital access for people in Africa
Learn more
Thumbnail: Building fast internet connections for rural Georgia
Building fast internet connections for rural Georgia
Learn more

Photogallery

Rural Fibre Nework Georgia
Rural Fibre Nework Georgia
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications