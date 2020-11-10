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ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2020 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Related press
France: The EIB and iliad sign a new €300 million loan agreement to finance 4G and 5G network rollouts

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2020
20200383
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
ILIAD SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1123 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network throughout France as well as the densification and upgrade of a 4G network. The project, implemented by the fourth operator in France, will be rolled out throughout the country and includes the deployment of the physical infrastructure (antennas, power and cooling facilities) and the active Radio Access equipment. In order to cope with the increased traffic, the project also includes the expansion of the core, backbone and OSS systems as well as upgrades to the backhauling to provide fibre connectivity to the mobile sites.

The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high capacity network and it is fully in line with the targets set out by the 5G for Europe Action Plan. Moreover, the new broadband networks will be important for the digitalisation and competitive positioning of the country and is expected to provide positive externalities to economic activities by enabling more users to benefit from access to information, digital services and better communications.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in mobile telecommunications networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Other links
Related press
France: The EIB and iliad sign a new €300 million loan agreement to finance 4G and 5G network rollouts

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Publication Date
21 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132841646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200383
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257337710
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200383
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Data sheet
ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Related press
France: The EIB and iliad sign a new €300 million loan agreement to finance 4G and 5G network rollouts

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: The EIB and iliad sign a new €300 million loan agreement to finance 4G and 5G network rollouts
Other links
Related public register
21/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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