ILIAD 5G NETWORK DEPLOYMENT FRANCE

Summary sheet
The project relates to the design and early rollout of a 5G mobile telecommunications network throughout France as well as the densification and upgrade of a 4G network. The project, implemented by the fourth operator in France, will be rolled out throughout the country and includes the deployment of the physical infrastructure (antennas, power and cooling facilities) and the active Radio Access equipment. In order to cope with the increased traffic, the project also includes the expansion of the core, backbone and OSS systems as well as upgrades to the backhauling to provide fibre connectivity to the mobile sites.
The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high capacity network and it is fully in line with the targets set out by the 5G for Europe Action Plan. Moreover, the new broadband networks will be important for the digitalisation and competitive positioning of the country and is expected to provide positive externalities to economic activities by enabling more users to benefit from access to information, digital services and better communications.
Investments in mobile telecommunications networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and are therefore not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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