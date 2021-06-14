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GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2022 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Related public register
29/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2022
20200371
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
GEORGIAN AMELIORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 124 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of the Zemo Samgori irrigation scheme in Georgia (East of Tbilisi) to restore irrigation services and provide the basis for agricultural development in the region.

The project aims to modernise infrastructure on up to 25,800 hectares of irrigated land, including investments in the entire water distribution network and facilitating investments in on-farm irrigation equipment. The investment will enable farmers to increase and diversify their agricultural production.

Additionality and Impact

The project will modernize and upgrade existing irrigation schemes, enhancing water resilience in perspective of less upstream water availability and more water requirements because of Climate Change impacts. The restored command area will be 19 129 ha of existing agricultural land. The peak of the system (before collapse) had been of 50 000 ha. In 2021 only 5 320 ha were irrigated.


The project is expected to enable a sustainable increase in agricultural productivity through the water vector, with particular regard to the efficient management of natural resources (arable land, water, fertiliser and other agricultural inputs) achieved through the modernisation measures to existing irrigation infrastructure. This will enable the shift towards an increased and diversified primary production, due to the improvement and expansion of irrigated areas and the crop pattern changes.


The operation is fully in line with the objectives of the European Neighbourhood Policy of the EU and with the Association Agreement between Georgia and the EU. The operation contributes to the policy priorities for the geographic programmes under the NDICI mandate, from which support is sought for the EIB financing. The Project supports notably economic development and market opportunities through agriculture and rural development, aligned with the strategy "Implement the Rural Development Strategy of Georgia 2017-2020" and with "Strategy of Agriculture Development of Georgia for 2012-2022", that foresees as priority (among others) the enhancement of irrigated agriculture through rehabilitation, reconstruction and modernization of old existing irrigation schemes.


The economic viability of the project is rated excellent, as its overall social benefit, due to the significant advantage that the project generates for the overall society. The project will generate sizeable permanent employment opportunities. The project has a high positive impact on the economic resilience of local communities in an area with a great agricultural potential, currently not being realised due to the bad condition of water conveying infrastructure. 


This project addresses Market Failures by creating net positive externalities in the fields of water conservation (increase in environmental flow downstream) and climate change resilience (both mitigation and adaptation), expanding sustainable agricultural practices linked to the use of modern irrigation techniques.


The EIB Technical and Financial Contribution to the project is Very Good. This is the result of the financial contribution and facilitation, and the technical advice provided to the project, especially at preparation stage, as well as promoting a holistic approach between public investments (upstream canals) and private contribution (on-farm modern technologies) that aligns water savings, agriculture production improvement and environmental positive impacts.


The EIB contribution is very good. The EIB has provided leadership on the scoping of the project through the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund grant that was used to finance a feasibility study. The output of this study and its recommendations were used during the appraisal. The project also benefits from longer maturities and grace period.



Environmental aspects
Procurement

A comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP), including a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) will be prepared in alignment with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
29/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162484064
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200371
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Publication Date
29 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162459489
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200371
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Related public register
29/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT
Data sheet
GEORGIA-ZEMO SAMGORI IRRIGATION PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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