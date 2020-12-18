SURGIVISIO (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The promoter is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company that designs and develops a robotic platform to assist surgeons in performing complex surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner. The company successfully developed a fully integrated device for spine surgery, which consists in an imaging device and a navigation system, and is now focusing its efforts on adding a robotic arm to the platform and on leveraging its versatility to target new indications. The project includes: (i) the combination of the already marketed 3D imaging solution with a third party robotic arm; (ii) the regulatory approval (CE mark and FDA approval) of the unified 3D imaging and robotic system in spine surgery; (iii) the expansion of the range of applications of the robotic solution and (iv) the development of the next generation of the device.
By improving and commercialising the company's product, the project will foster the company's growth and create new jobs in the EU. Additionally, the project and all its research, development and innovation (R&D) activities, will contribute to the competitive search and generation of new knowledge across Europe in areas that are key to improve citizens' health.
The activities to be financed are R&D in the medical technology sector, enabling the company to develop its robotic surgery products. Due to the project's characteristics, the project does not fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services verified details during the project due diligence.
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