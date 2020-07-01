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COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 2,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 2,000,000,000
Health : € 2,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/02/2021 : € 1,000,000,000
30/07/2020 : € 1,000,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL
Related press
Italy: COVID-19 - EIB lends €2 billion for the healthcare system

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2020
20200297
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL
REPUBBLICA ITALIANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 2000 million
EUR 3155 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to support healthcare investments incurred by the Italian Regions and/or other public sector entities / sub-sovereign public authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is part of the EU Members States and European Commission joint response to the pandemic and in line with the EIB's main infrastructure policy objective, in particular related to "Integrated territorial development".

As a healthcare and recovery plan, the project aims to address the current COVID-19 crisis and the related healthcare needs across the country. The schemes under this framework loan cover investments for the upgrade of the management information system (e.g. electronic medical records), thus contributing to the EIB's primary objective of "Innovation and Skills" (e-Health). Moreover, some components of the project and part of the total investment cost are expected to be located in cohesion regions. The project partially also responds to the Climate Action policy target, since the component of the total costs referring to refurbishment works will contribute to improve the energy performance of the concerned hospital buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns operational and capital expenditures that are expected to be carried out in the Promoter's existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, in case the Promoter is notified by one of the competent environmental authorities that one of the components constituting the project should require an EIA or equivalent, a copy of such EIA needs to be sent to the EIB once established.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
22/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL
Other links
Related press
Italy: COVID-19 - EIB lends €2 billion for the healthcare system

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL
Publication Date
22 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130382590
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200297
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL
Data sheet
COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL
Related press
Italy: COVID-19 - EIB lends €2 billion for the healthcare system

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: COVID-19 - EIB lends €2 billion for the healthcare system
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 ITALIAN HEALTHCARE FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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