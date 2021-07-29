PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL

The project includes several components of the current investment plan of AdSP (Port System Authority) of Western Ligurian Sea at the Ports of Genoa and Vado-Savona in Italy.

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime and rail transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive transport modes, enhancing interoperability between transport modes and providing for additional alternative fuels infrastructure. These actions will reduce the related GHG emissions as well as other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local GHG emissions.

The EIB will help to provide access to cost-effective long-term funding at a time when financial resources are limited and impacted by public financing constraints. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the project will be implemented in line with the usual environmental and procurement standards.