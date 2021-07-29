PORTS OF GENOA - NEW INVEST PROGRAM FL

Summary sheet
Framework loan to co-finance the new investment programme in the Ports of Genoa and Savona, including the new Genoa breakwater.
The project consists of the implementation of several components of a new investment plan at the Ports of Genoa and Savona, including several different components like the new Genoa breakwater, new rail accesses and terminals, ship-to-shore electric connections (cold ironing), rehabilitation of existing quays and implementation of security measures and related IT infrastructure. Other components in the port area (and always related to the operational needs of the port) may be included in the framework loan during appraisal or later, during allocation of funds.
The project includes several components of the current investment plan of AdSP (Port System Authority) of Western Ligurian Sea at the Ports of Genoa and Vado-Savona in Italy.
The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime and rail transport by enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive transport modes, enhancing interoperability between transport modes and providing for additional alternative fuels infrastructure. These actions will reduce the related GHG emissions as well as other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local GHG emissions.
The EIB will help to provide access to cost-effective long-term funding at a time when financial resources are limited and impacted by public financing constraints. In terms of technical advice, the EIB will help to ensure that the project will be implemented in line with the usual environmental and procurement standards.
Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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