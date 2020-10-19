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BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 20,400,000
Urban development : € 20,400,000
Signature date(s)
13/04/2021 : € 20,400,000
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Related press
Palestine: #TeamEurope - EIB and Quds Bank enhance access to finance for Palestinian SMEs amidst the pandemic fallout
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/04/2021
20200254
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 6
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 95 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the fourth phase of the Bucharest S6 thermal rehabilitation programme to improve the energy efficiency of 277 individual buildings (corresponding to 85 homeowner associations) located in Sector 6 of Bucharest Municipality. This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings (SFSB) Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aimed at supporting energy efficiency investments in buildings.

The project will improve the energy efficiency of 85 homeowners associations located in Bucharest Sector 6. The project targets 277 buildings and will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall, roofs and cellar insulation), window replacement, improvements in the heating and domestic hot water systems and replacement of indoor lighting located in common spaces.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is expected to produce environmental benefits by supporting measures which reduce energy consumption and help mitigate climate change. The buildings to be rehabilitated are expected to have limited negative environmental impact during construction. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The operation will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.

The Promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC), which may include publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Related projects
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Palestine: #TeamEurope - EIB and Quds Bank enhance access to finance for Palestinian SMEs amidst the pandemic fallout

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131166029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200254
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225122306
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200254
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Data sheet
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Related press
Palestine: #TeamEurope - EIB and Quds Bank enhance access to finance for Palestinian SMEs amidst the pandemic fallout
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Palestine: #TeamEurope - EIB and Quds Bank enhance access to finance for Palestinian SMEs amidst the pandemic fallout
Other links
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY II
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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