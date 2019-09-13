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BIZAY (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2020 : € 10,000,000
30/10/2020 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIZAY (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Portugal: Web Summit - EIB provides Bizay with €20 million to support its R&D programme and product development, promoting employment

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2020
20200202
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIZAY (EGFF)
BINARY SUBJECT SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 41 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Bizay is a Portuguese company that has developed a tech-based B2B marketplace for customised product, leveraging on the idle capacity of its production partners.

The proposed EIB venture debt financing will help the Promoter develop further software modules for its marketplace platform including through the further development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies already in use by the company in some key business areas. The EIB financing would also aim to support the Promoter's growth strategy and geographical diversification.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments. The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

The project Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIZAY (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Portugal: Web Summit - EIB provides Bizay with €20 million to support its R&D programme and product development, promoting employment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIZAY (EGFF)
Publication Date
28 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133402525
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200202
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIZAY (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
BIZAY (EGFF)
Data sheet
BIZAY (EGFF)
Related press
Portugal: Web Summit - EIB provides Bizay with €20 million to support its R&D programme and product development, promoting employment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: Web Summit - EIB provides Bizay with €20 million to support its R&D programme and product development, promoting employment
Other links
Related public register
28/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIZAY (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Photogallery

BIZAY (EGFF)
BIZAY (EGFF)
©Bizay

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications