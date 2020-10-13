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HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 65,000,000
Industry : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/10/2020 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Related EFSI register
23/10/2020 - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/10/2020
20200183
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
HIRSCHMANN AUTOMOTIVE GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 137 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) on cables, connectors and sensors primarily for automotive and, partly, industrial applications, as well as in digitalisation of production and digitalisation and automation of intralogistic processes. The RDI activities and investments will be carried out at the Promoter's production and development centre in Austria in the period 2020-2023.

The project aims at developing innovative solutions in the field of special and high-voltage cable harnesses, plugs, connectors, as well as wire and sensor technologies for automotive, industrial automation and e-bikes, most of which are key enablers for the deployment of electrified, more connected and safer vehicles as well as digital industrial technologies. The project also partly includes investments for the deployment of an innovative Smart Production System as well as the deployment of innovative digitalisation and automation technologies for the Promoter's intralogistic processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities of this kind are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits. Digitalisation and automation of intralogistic processes include the installation, inside an existing building already covered by permits, of a highly digitalised and automated logistic infrastructure to serve the production at the Promoter's Austrian site. In light of the above, the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per the above-mentioned Directive.

The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
23/10/2020 - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
27 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
128951445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200183
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239023433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200183
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
22 Oct 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
134299388
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200183
Last update
23 Oct 2020
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Related EFSI register
23/10/2020 - HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS
Data sheet
HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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