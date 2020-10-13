HIRSCHMANN AUTO TECH SOLUTIONS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the Promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) on cables, connectors and sensors primarily for automotive and, partly, industrial applications, as well as in digitalisation of production and digitalisation and automation of intralogistic processes. The RDI activities and investments will be carried out at the Promoter's production and development centre in Austria in the period 2020-2023.
The project aims at developing innovative solutions in the field of special and high-voltage cable harnesses, plugs, connectors, as well as wire and sensor technologies for automotive, industrial automation and e-bikes, most of which are key enablers for the deployment of electrified, more connected and safer vehicles as well as digital industrial technologies. The project also partly includes investments for the deployment of an innovative Smart Production System as well as the deployment of innovative digitalisation and automation technologies for the Promoter's intralogistic processes.
Research and development activities of this kind are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits. Digitalisation and automation of intralogistic processes include the installation, inside an existing building already covered by permits, of a highly digitalised and automated logistic infrastructure to serve the production at the Promoter's Austrian site. In light of the above, the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per the above-mentioned Directive.
The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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