DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING

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Summary sheet
Financing of the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme focusing on digitally integrated textile manufacturing in the European Union over the period 2020-2023.
The major part of the RDI activities involves the development of digitally integrated solutions for textile manufacturing, with the aim of developing more efficient and high-tech high value-added textile production machinery. The two strands of RDI activities to be supported are: i) research and development programmes aiming at new product offerings; and ii) investment plans for further automation and robotisation of internal production processes.
The project concerns investments in research and development (R&D) as well as investments in advanced manufacturing production systems that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope. As textile manufacturing falls under Annex II of the EIA directive, it is not excluded that the local competent authorities require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for some of the Advanced Manufacturing components covered in the project. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to improving the sustainability of solutions, primarily in terms of improved energy efficiency. All environmental aspects, including the project's contribution to climate and the environment, as well as the overall environmental impact, will be assessed during appraisal of the project.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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