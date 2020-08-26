Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 8,000,000
France : € 9,000,000
Italy : € 12,000,000
Sweden : € 23,000,000
Belgium : € 48,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2020 : € 8,000,000
21/12/2020 : € 9,000,000
21/12/2020 : € 12,000,000
21/12/2020 : € 23,000,000
21/12/2020 : € 48,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related press
Belgium: Vandewiele takes out European loan for RDI expansion plans

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2020
20200147
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
VANDEWIELE NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 248 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme focusing on digitally integrated textile manufacturing in the European Union over the period 2020-2023.

The major part of the RDI activities involves the development of digitally integrated solutions for textile manufacturing, with the aim of developing more efficient and high-tech high value-added textile production machinery. The two strands of RDI activities to be supported are: i) research and development programmes aiming at new product offerings; and ii) investment plans for further automation and robotisation of internal production processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development (R&D) as well as investments in advanced manufacturing production systems that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope. As textile manufacturing falls under Annex II of the EIA directive, it is not excluded that the local competent authorities require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for some of the Advanced Manufacturing components covered in the project. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to improving the sustainability of solutions, primarily in terms of improved energy efficiency. All environmental aspects, including the project's contribution to climate and the environment, as well as the overall environmental impact, will be assessed during appraisal of the project.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
08/02/2021 - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Vandewiele takes out European loan for RDI expansion plans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
13 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133007440
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200147
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Germany
Italy
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
11 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242804299
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200147
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Germany
Italy
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
8 Feb 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
137926642
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200147
Last update
8 Feb 2021
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Other links
Summary sheet
DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Data sheet
DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related press
Belgium: Vandewiele takes out European loan for RDI expansion plans

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Vandewiele takes out European loan for RDI expansion plans
Other links
Related public register
13/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING
Related EFSI register
08/02/2021 - DIGITAL INTEGRATED TEXTILE MANUFACTURING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications