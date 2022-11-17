UC SUSTAINABLE SMES & MIDCAPS

The operation will provide funding to the promoter, UniCredit S.p.A. ("UC"), with the aim of generating additional lending to Italian SMEs and MidCaps (50%), which is still at suboptimal level.





The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action projects: it is envisaged that the 50% MidCap share will facilitate the deployment of larger CA projects which wouldn't be implemented by SMEs. The funding will reach both existing and new customers of UC.