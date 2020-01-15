HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project will support the promoter's heating business investment plan for the period 2020-2023. HVC'sinvestments concern both the expansion of its existing district heating networks in Alkmaar and Dordrecht, and its geothermal sources for the heating of greenhouses in the Westland area.
The EIB loan will finance the development and expansion of HVC's district heating (DH) networks and heat generation capacity in several locations in the Netherlands. The project scope comprises: (i) the extension of existing DH networks, currently supplied with residual heat from the Promoter's biomass and waste incineration plants in the municipalities of Alkmaar and Dordrecht (respectively in North Holland and South Holland provinces); as well as (ii) the expansion and development of the promoter's geothermal heat generation activities, including the associated DH network, in the municipality of Westland in the South Holland province.
Based on its technical characteristics, most of the project components are not expected to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the geothermal heat generation component as well as components potentially located close to a Natura 2000 site, would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The extension of the DH systems is projected to be carried out in densely built areas.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.