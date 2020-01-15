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HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2020 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch district heating gets green acceleration

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2020
20200115
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
NV HVC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 224 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will support the promoter's heating business investment plan for the period 2020-2023. HVC'sinvestments concern both the expansion of its existing district heating networks in Alkmaar and Dordrecht, and its geothermal sources for the heating of greenhouses in the Westland area.

The EIB loan will finance the development and expansion of HVC's district heating (DH) networks and heat generation capacity in several locations in the Netherlands. The project scope comprises: (i) the extension of existing DH networks, currently supplied with residual heat from the Promoter's biomass and waste incineration plants in the municipalities of Alkmaar and Dordrecht (respectively in North Holland and South Holland provinces); as well as (ii) the expansion and development of the promoter's geothermal heat generation activities, including the associated DH network, in the municipality of Westland in the South Holland province.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on its technical characteristics, most of the project components are not expected to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the geothermal heat generation component as well as components potentially located close to a Natura 2000 site, would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The extension of the DH systems is projected to be carried out in densely built areas.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
21/12/2020 - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch district heating gets green acceleration

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131621228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200115
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
21 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
136139751
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200115
Last update
21 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Data sheet
HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch district heating gets green acceleration

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch district heating gets green acceleration
Other links
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - HVC DISTRICT HEATING NETWORK EXPANSION

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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