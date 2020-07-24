SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE REGIONE LAZIO COVID-19 FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Industry - Construction
- Urban development - Construction
- Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
- Health - Human health and social work activities
The operation will support a multi-sector investment programme of the Lazio Region. The investment programme is plan-led and well embedded in the context of the Documento Strategico di Programmazione 2018-2023 for the XI Legislature (Programming Strategic Document for 2018-2023-DSP), addressing a balanced territorial development. The schemes selected focus on climate resilience, taking into account mitigation and adaptation, as well as on the improvement of public services provision by means of public infrastructure enhancement. This operation can also finance emergency measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Project is expected to have a number of significant positive externalities and spillover effects resulting from the implementation of the investment priorities supported by the operation, which are well integrated into the planning process and the socioeconomic objectives of the regional strategies and plans. Some of these externalities are: - Reduction of CO2 emissions due to energy efficiency in buildings - Decrease in the operational costs of public buildings because of energy savings - Reduction of air pollution - Improvement of the preparedness of the health and social provision systems - Reduction of flood risks - Preservation of natural and cultural heritage - Improvement of waste management and recycling - Upgrading of water infrastructure - Improvement of the quality of life and productivity derived from a better use of public funds
The schemes financed are small and, basically, located in consolidated urban areas or they involve the upgrading of existing infrastructure. However, during appraisal and at the allocation phase, the EIB will check that the Promoter complies with Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU should any scheme fall in Annex II of the above-mentioned Directive and that plans and programmes comply with to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC when relevant. In addition, the Promoter will have to comply with the relevant Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/75/EU). The new and refurbished buildings are subject to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU) and its amendments included in Directive 2018/844/EU, when relevant.
The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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