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CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 201,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 201,000,000
Solid waste : € 18,090,000
Transport : € 40,200,000
Urban development : € 142,710,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2022 : € 2,790,000
30/06/2022 : € 6,200,000
30/06/2021 : € 6,300,000
16/12/2020 : € 9,000,000
30/06/2021 : € 14,000,000
16/12/2020 : € 20,000,000
30/06/2022 : € 22,010,000
30/06/2021 : € 49,700,000
16/12/2020 : € 71,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Milan’s Green Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2020
20200071
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL
COMUNE DI MILANO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 201 million
EUR 233 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a framework loan to finance eligible investment schemes in the Municipality of Milan in three pre-selected sectors: energy efficiency, social infrastructure, solid waste management (recycling) and sustainable urban mobility.

The plan foresees measures in the following sectors: sustainable urban mobility, refurbishment of public and residential buildings to improve their energy efficiency performance, expand and improve urban green areas, including nature-based solutions to reduce flood risks and prevent urban heat islands, improve water resource management and reduce water losses and foster circular economy through waste recycling and reuse. Since the schemes included under this framework loan are directly linked to the implementation of these strategic objectives, they are expected to entail significant environmental and social benefits, ranging from improving traffic congestion and air quality, to reduce carbon emissions from private transport and energy loss from public and private buildings, to improving urban solid waste management and increasing recycling.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation comprises a multi-sector framework loan and some of the schemes may possible fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU and 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Milan’s Green Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130939988
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200071
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL
Other links
Summary sheet
CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL
Data sheet
CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Milan’s Green Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB supports Milan’s Green Plan
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE CITY MILANO COVID-19 FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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