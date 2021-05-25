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DE LAGE LANDEN CIRCULARITY L4SME-MIDCAPS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 50,000,000
The Netherlands : € 75,000,000
Credit lines : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2021 : € 50,000,000
12/11/2021 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
DLL and EIB: €370 million in extra funding for climate projects by Benelux SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
25 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2021
20200057
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DE LAGE LANDEN CIRCULARITY L4SME-MIDCAPS II
DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING,DE LAGE LANDEN VENDORLEASE BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of small scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as part of DLL's circular economy programme.

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands and Belgium with high relevance in terms of Circular Economy ("CE") under De Lage Landen CE programme. The project has a very good policy contribution as it addresses access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps with focus on CE and Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability. The operation is a step in the implementation of the CE concept via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific, challenging sub-segment of SME lending. The project quality and results scoring is very good driven by the capacity and soundness of the intermediary, the project's improving access to finance and financing conditions for final beneficiaries. The implementation capacity of the intermediary is considered excellent as demonstrated by its track record on previous facilities and the soundness of the intermediary within its operating environment. The improved financing conditions are directed to a specific segment of final beneficiaries, specifically targeting investment project contributing to circular economy. The EIB contribution is considered good based on ongoing engagement between EIB and the intermediary notwithstanding the limitations of the current interest rate environment's room to offer financial benefit. EIB's support helps the mainstreaming of financial solutions that are driving change towards the circular economy by facilitating the leasing of second and third life equipment, closing the supply chain loop through refurbishment/remanufacturing services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
DLL and EIB: €370 million in extra funding for climate projects by Benelux SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
DLL and EIB: €370 million in extra funding for climate projects by Benelux SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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