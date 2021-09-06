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MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 740,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 740,000,000
Transport : € 740,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/03/2022 : € 222,000,000
27/04/2023 : € 518,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL
Related sub-project
MADRID ATOCHA CAPACITY EXPANSION FL 2020-0034
Related sub-project
MADRID CHAMARTIN CAPACITY EXPANSION FL 2020-0034

Summary sheet

Release date
6 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/03/2022
20200034
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL
ADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 740 million
EUR 1480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an extension of capacity of the Madrid railway node to serve traffic growth in the coming years. In particular, the project comprises several schemes for capacity expansion of the two Madrid main stations, Atocha and Chamartin, and other measures with the aim of operating them as one hub with two terminals. The project is located on the Core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Atlantic and Mediterranean Corridors.

The project will increase capacity of and reduce congestion in the Madrid railway node, and thereby allow the expected traffic growth in the high-speed lines converging in Madrid, as well as in the Madrid suburban railway lines.

Additionality and Impact

The project will increase the capacity of the Madrid railway node and by this means allow the growth of traffic on the Spanish railway network. This will result in time savings, vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits in terms of reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants. The project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.


The EIB financial contribution will entail a long tenor, commensurate with the economic life of the assets financed, and long grace and availability periods, in line with the project´s implementation period. The EIB loan will complement Next Generation EU funds that the project will receive, given its relevant contribution to the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The flexibility of drawdowns of EIB loan will allow optimising the blending of EIB financing with EU funds over time, contributing to project acceleration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes included in the project fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The EIA, the screening decisions and the need for assessment according to the Habitants Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
14/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
MADRID ATOCHA CAPACITY EXPANSION FL 2020-0034
Related sub-project
MADRID CHAMARTIN CAPACITY EXPANSION FL 2020-0034

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL
Publication Date
14 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143148489
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200034
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL
Data sheet
MADRID RAILWAY NODE CAPACITY EXPANSION FL
Related sub-project
MADRID ATOCHA CAPACITY EXPANSION FL 2020-0034
Related sub-project
MADRID CHAMARTIN CAPACITY EXPANSION FL 2020-0034

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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