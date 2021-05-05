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FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 350,000,000
Telecom : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/05/2021 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Related press
France: Bouygues Telecom signs €350 million financing operation with EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/05/2021
20200032
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
BOUYGUES TELECOM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 731 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the first phase of the deployment of a new 5G network in France, as well as the coverage expansion of 4G services in rural areas to mitigate the country's digital divide.

The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high capacity network, and it is fully in line with the targets set out by the 5G for Europe Action Plan. Furthermore the project contributes directly to the EU broadband targets for 2025 presented in "Connectivity for a Competitive Digital Single Market - Towards a European Gigabit Society," which states that by 2025 all urban areas, as well as major roads and railways, should have uninterrupted 5G wireless broadband coverage, starting with fully-fledged commercial service in at least one major city in each EU member state already by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The rollout of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. There are well-established mitigation measures to keep the electromagnetic field exposure levels below the regulated limits and to reduce the visual impact of new sites during the operational phase of mobile networks.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Other links
Related press
France: Bouygues Telecom signs €350 million financing operation with EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Publication Date
26 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131123133
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200032
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181457696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200032
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Other links
Summary sheet
FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Data sheet
FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Related press
France: Bouygues Telecom signs €350 million financing operation with EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Bouygues Telecom signs €350 million financing operation with EIB
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications