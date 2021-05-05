FRENCH 5G ROLLOUT

Summary sheet
The project relates to the first phase of the deployment of a new 5G network in France, as well as the coverage expansion of 4G services in rural areas to mitigate the country's digital divide.
The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high capacity network, and it is fully in line with the targets set out by the 5G for Europe Action Plan. Furthermore the project contributes directly to the EU broadband targets for 2025 presented in "Connectivity for a Competitive Digital Single Market - Towards a European Gigabit Society," which states that by 2025 all urban areas, as well as major roads and railways, should have uninterrupted 5G wireless broadband coverage, starting with fully-fledged commercial service in at least one major city in each EU member state already by 2020.
The rollout of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. There are well-established mitigation measures to keep the electromagnetic field exposure levels below the regulated limits and to reduce the visual impact of new sites during the operational phase of mobile networks.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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