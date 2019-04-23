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FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 27,500,000
Industry : € 27,500,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2020 : € 27,500,000
Other links
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Related public register
19/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT - Link to EIA documentation
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2020
20200029
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 28 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is the first and a major step in the promoter's decarbonisation strategy, focusing on financing the construction and operation of a new biomass boiler to replace existing obsolete equipment.

The main objectives are to: (i) increase the generation of steam for production stage by increasing biomass burning capacity, and replace the use of natural gas, (ii) replace obsolete equipment, which has high maintenance costs and lower efficiency, and (iii) reduce the overall emissions of the mill.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The scope of EIB financing operation is to support the promoter's Carbon Neutrality Strategy by building a new biomass boiler, which will replace existing obsolete equipment of the vertically integrated pulp and paper mill in Figueira do Foz. The new biomass boiler will be compliant with the new emission limits established by the Industrial Emissions Directive (2010/75/EU) and in the Decision EU 2017/1442, setting the environmental standards for large combustion plants.

Although the Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement, the promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Related documents
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
19/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT - Link to EIA documentation
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Publication Date
27 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129341427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200029
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT - Link to EIA documentation
Publication Date
19 Jun 2020
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131495468
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200029
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Publication Date
15 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156950445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200029
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125675780
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20190423
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry, Industry, Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Related public register
19/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT - Link to EIA documentation
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II
Other links
Summary sheet
FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Data sheet
FIGUEIRA ENVIRONMENTAL ENHANCEMENT
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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