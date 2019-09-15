IHS KENYA ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

The projects will bring a positive impact on the environment as they will be developed according to the EDGE resource and energy efficient green housing standards. An innovation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, EDGE empowers emerging markets to scale up resource-efficient buildings in a fast, easy, and affordable way. EDGE enables developers and builders to quickly identify the most cost-effective ways to reduce energy use, water use and embodied energy in materials. The EIB will require that each investment meets all local and EIB environmental requirements and that the promoter ensure though appropriate measures that all EIB's Environmental and Social Standards (E&S) risks during construction and operation will be mitigated. Details will be reviewed during appraisal on the promoter's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation and the E&S, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts.