Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Côte d'Ivoire : € 150,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/11/2024 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2024
20190875
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
REPUBLIQUE DE COTE D'IVOIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at protecting, rehabilitating and expanding forests in Côte d'Ivoire through the financing of selected capital-intensive structural investments and soft-asset investments of a comprehensive national reforestation and forest rehabilitation programme.

This operation aims to finance selected elements of a comprehensive national forests rehabilitation programme in Côte d'Ivoire, which is expected to increase the country's forest cover by 2.9 million hectares (i.e. 20% of the Ivorian landmass) over the period 2021-2030. The plan supports the implementation of the National Strategy of Conservation, Restoration and Expansion of Forests (SPREF, 2019), which aims at halting and reversing the high deforestation rate of the country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims at mitigating the substantial market failures that have led to the current deforestation situation in Côte d'Ivoire by strengthening the supply of public goods from forests, as well as promoting the generation of environmental, social and economic externalities through investments in sustainable forest management (or SFM) practices. 


The project is coherent and aligned with EU policies and relevant programming documents, as well as with the strategies and policies of partner country, as required by Article 35(1) of the Regulation on Neighbourhood Policy, Development and International Cooperation - Global Europe. The operation contributes to EU priorities in Côte d'Ivoire under the 2021-2027 Multiannual Indicative Programme, in particular to the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) "Sustainable Cocoa" and the TEI "Low Carbon Transition" in Côte d'Ivoire.


The EIB will provide the borrower with advantageous pricing terms and loan maturities in line with a long-term financing strategy, adapted to the economic life of the project.






Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's climate action (mitigation and adaptation) and to environmental sustainability objectives (protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems). To be further assessed during appraisal. The EIB appraisal team will also explore possibilities to promote positive impact on gender equality within the remits of the investments in line with the Bank's policies. The EIB will require the Promoter to comply with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 November 2024
11 November 2024
Related documents
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
Publication Date
8 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227496627
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190875
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Côte d'Ivoire
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
Other links
Summary sheet
PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS
Data sheet
PROGRAMME DE RESTAURATION DURABLE DES FORETS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications