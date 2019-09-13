OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS (EGFF) (COVID-19)

Summary sheet
The project concerns RDI investments in the company's proprietary platform of innovative therapies for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's pipeline includes an immunotherapy that is in Phase III clinical stage for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to pancreatic cancer, a humanised monoclonal antibody that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers, a humanised monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases and a prophylactic vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, for which the clinical phase start is expected in Q1-2021.
The proposed transaction will support the emergence of therapeutic solutions for various cancers and autoimmune diseases, some for which current treatments are not satisfactory (such as pancreatic cancer and ulcerative colitis), and others for which there currently are no treatment available (such as Non Small Cell Lung Cancer following immune checkpoint inhibitors failure and Sjögren's syndrome). These diseases place a heavy economic burden on healthcare systems and are areas of high unmet medical need. The proposed transaction will enable the company to contribute to increasing the overall survival rate and quality of life of patients suffering from cancers and autoimmune diseases, and also encourage the growth and development of European scientific acumen.
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a public company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services verified details during the project due diligence.
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