POCARED (IDFF)

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the Infectious Disease Finance Facility in Israel.

As such, the project is strongly aligned with Israel and EU priorities as it meets the important objectives economic policy including promoting competitive industries and Research and Development (R&D). The project also supports EU Strategic Priorities as Israel is covered under the European Neighbourhood Policy. Moreover, Israel is a full partner in the Horizon 2020 Research Programme, which aim to speed up development of the technologies and innovations.

The financing of this project further addresses the failure in financial markets for R&D, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. The Promoter is a dedicated technological company focusing on developing innovative diagnostics devices for multiple applications with infectious diseases targeting unmet needs with high socio-economic impact. Bank's involvement in this project will enable the innovation, development and manufacturing of leading-edge timely, accurate and non-invasive diagnostics within healthcare.

The financing structure is adjusted to the Company's investment needs, with a long-tenor and mostly deferred interest, minimising cash outflows, while the overall pricing is linked to the Company's performance thanks to the warrant component. The financing is expected to crowd-in other investors to co-finance the project, as the structure involves fundraising requirements.



