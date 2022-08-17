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DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 20,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2022 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)
Related press
Spain: €20 million EIB loan to DeepUll accelerates early detection and diagnosis of Sepsis

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2022
20190824
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)
DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will enable the promoter to increase its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for its highly innovative easy-to-use diagnostics platform to accelerate and improve accuracy in acute infections and sepsis diagnosis. The project is financed under the Infectious Diseases Finance Facility (IDFF) set up as part of Horizon 2020, the European Union's research and innovation programme for 2014-2020.

The related RDI activities aim to fight sepsis and antimicrobial resistance, through a faster and automated diagnostics system, based on a culture-free/label-free comprehensive microbial identification. In detail, a faster pathogen identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), combined with an early warning classifier system, will allow making diagnosis faster and more accurate, thus helping to reduce mortality and morbidity related to sepsis and antimicrobial resistance.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses the failure in financial markets for small innovative and high-growth companies arising from the limited access and/or prohibitive cost of financing charged by creditors/investors as a result from information asymmetries, higher uncertainty, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. The project is in line with the objectives of Horizon Europe program. The project will deliver a testing platform for sepsis based on PCR which has a broad application in diagnostic of sepsis and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). EIB's financing would be complementary to European VC investors and would provide a signalling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the product development stage and commencing commercial operations.  EIB provides long term Venture Debt financing, with longer availability and maturity than the Company would otherwise be able to raise from the markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The full environmental details will however be investigated by the Bank's services during the project due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 August 2022
5 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)
Other links
Related press
Spain: €20 million EIB loan to DeepUll accelerates early detection and diagnosis of Sepsis

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157209799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190824
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)
Data sheet
DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)
Related press
Spain: €20 million EIB loan to DeepUll accelerates early detection and diagnosis of Sepsis

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: €20 million EIB loan to DeepUll accelerates early detection and diagnosis of Sepsis
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEEPULL DIAGNOSTICS (IDFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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