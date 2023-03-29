PLATYS IRRIGATION INFRA AND FLOOD PROTECTION

The project concerns the construction of a new reservoir and irrigation network in Crete to secure and improve irrigated agriculture and flood protection in surrounding area.

The project contributes to the cross-cutting objectives of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and cohesion.

The project will address a number of market failures, as it will: reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mainly through an increase in the biomass and soil retention of olive trees and savings in pumping needs; generate environmental benefits from water kept in the aquifer to a sustainable level; provide flood control benefits; and help improve social cohesion by providing economic opportunities to an area with a declining population. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

The Promoter (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) as well as the future Operator (OAK) are considered well experienced in similar projects in terms of E&S&C management and governance systems.

EIB contribution is considered key, as it will provide advantageous terms (longer tenor, availability, grace period, etc) and has a crowding-in effect, allowing the Greek State to complement and diversify its funding sources. The Bank's technical approach will assure a holistic and integrated water management of the new assets, contributing substantially to environmental sustainability and socio-economic viability.







