EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Financing of EDF's off-grid solar projects and ventures in Africa.
The project aims at financing EDF International's off-grid electrification activities in Africa. Through subsidiaries and portfolio companies, EDF International undertakes off-grid electrification activities in various African countries. This includes the development, construction, distribution, installation and operation of solar home systems, solar irrigation solutions, and small mini-grids.
The quality and soundness will be further assessed during appraisal. Based on the initially available information, the Promoter has provided a well-developed off-grid investment programme through its concerned subsidiaries and portfolio companies in Africa. The relatively small size, multiple locations and nature of the installation of photovoltaic (PV)-battery mini-grid systems, solar irrigation pumps and PV Solar Home Systems will limit the potential negative environmental impacts of the operation. The due diligence shall review the Promoter's capacity, approach and procedures for ensuring that the operation is implemented in line with the Bank's environmental standards, notably for what concerns potential residual risks (e.g. battery disposal/recycling) and necessary mitigation measures, as and where appropriate.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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