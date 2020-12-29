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EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2020 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2020
20190753
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 69 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing of EDF's off-grid solar projects and ventures in Africa.

The project aims at financing EDF International's off-grid electrification activities in Africa. Through subsidiaries and portfolio companies, EDF International undertakes off-grid electrification activities in various African countries. This includes the development, construction, distribution, installation and operation of solar home systems, solar irrigation solutions, and small mini-grids.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The quality and soundness will be further assessed during appraisal. Based on the initially available information, the Promoter has provided a well-developed off-grid investment programme through its concerned subsidiaries and portfolio companies in Africa. The relatively small size, multiple locations and nature of the installation of photovoltaic (PV)-battery mini-grid systems, solar irrigation pumps and PV Solar Home Systems will limit the potential negative environmental impacts of the operation. The due diligence shall review the Promoter's capacity, approach and procedures for ensuring that the operation is implemented in line with the Bank's environmental standards, notably for what concerns potential residual risks (e.g. battery disposal/recycling) and necessary mitigation measures, as and where appropriate.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131157217
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190753
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA
Other links
Summary sheet
EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA
Data sheet
EDF OFF-GRID AFRICA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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