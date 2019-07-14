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STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,789,473.69
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 65,789,473.69
Energy : € 65,789,473.69
Signature date(s)
28/12/2022 : € 65,789,473.69
Other links
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

Summary sheet

Release date
16 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2022
20190714
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
SOCIETE TUNISIENNE DE L'ELECTRICITE ET DU GAZ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 70 million (EUR 60 million)
USD 224 million (EUR 193 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investment programme aimed at strengthening the electricity transmission infrastructure and the rehabilitation of electricity distribution networks in Tunisia.

The proposed project aims at strengthening Tunisia's electricity transmission system and improving power and gas distribution systems. It will ultimately contribute to meeting the growing electricity demand of the country. The EIB project is part of a larger investment programme, which also includes a transmission component comprising the construction of high-voltage transmission lines and several power sub-stations, financed by the World Bank.

Additionality and Impact


EIB's support to STEG will strengthen and expand Tunisia's electricity transmission and distribution networks, helping to bridge a significant investment gap in infrastructure in the country. The project will connect new customers, reduce network losses, and improve reliability and continuity of service in a context of increasing demand, and the associated market failures in terms of reliability, security of supply. and climate externality. It will strengthen Tunisia's electricity transmission infrastructure in order to integrate new generation sources and reduce CO2 emissions and address the climate externality. The programme's economic and social benefits are expected to be excellent and is expected to have positive ESG impacts. 

The project is well aligned with EIB's external lending mandate, which aims to finance social, environmental, and economic infrastructure. It will also contribute to the Government's energy development plan.

EIB's contribution to this project has enabled the promoter to raise additional funding from other IFIs and to accelerate the implementation of its Capex programme. EIB's support has also allowed the promoter to benefit from a technical assistance to establish the Environmental and Social frameworks needed for the project. Such a technical assistance is a first of its kind in Tunisia.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will ensure the project complies with national legislation, relevant EU directives and principles and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that procurement of the project contracts financed by the Bank will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the ELM 2014-2020 Guarantee or its successor.

Related documents
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
Publication Date
29 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149562495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190714
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Publication Date
29 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149561408
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190714
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
Publication Date
29 Sep 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149565853
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190714
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
19 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149162826
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190714
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de politique de Réinstallation (CPR)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Sociale (CGES)
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION - Plan d’Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
STEG - PROGRAMME TRANSPORT ET DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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