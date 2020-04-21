ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of three vessels (one large vessel and two smaller vessels) tasked with hydrographic dual-use research activities for the Italian Navy Hydrographic Office (Istituto Idrografico della Marina, IIM) in Genoa, Italy. EIB financing will support eligible costs occurred during the construction in the period 2021-2027. The large vessel (NIOM) will perform hydrographic activities in oceans and is meant to operate widely, including in the Arctic. The two smaller vessels (NIOC1 and NIOC2) will operate in the Mediterranean Sea and adjacent ones.
Through the renewal of the hydrographic fleet, the project will allow hosting more researchers as well as allow for state of the art hydrographic data collection and analysis. Additionally, it will contribute to increase the promoter's expertise and capacity in hydrographic monitoring and climate and maritime related research and to accelerate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in Europe, through the promoter's active collaboration with universities and research centres. The project will favour and enhance R&D in areas critical for climate and environment protection.
The construction of seagoing vessels does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All potential environmental issues will be assessed during the project's appraisal, including the measures to be taken in relation to the replaced vessels.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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