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ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 220,000,000
Services : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2020 : € 220,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS
Related press
Italy: EIB finances construction of three Navy hydro- oceanographic vessels

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2020
20190697
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS
MINISTERO DELLA DIFESA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 220 million
EUR 444 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of three vessels (one large vessel and two smaller vessels) tasked with hydrographic dual-use research activities for the Italian Navy Hydrographic Office (Istituto Idrografico della Marina, IIM) in Genoa, Italy. EIB financing will support eligible costs occurred during the construction in the period 2021-2027. The large vessel (NIOM) will perform hydrographic activities in oceans and is meant to operate widely, including in the Arctic. The two smaller vessels (NIOC1 and NIOC2) will operate in the Mediterranean Sea and adjacent ones.

Through the renewal of the hydrographic fleet, the project will allow hosting more researchers as well as allow for state of the art hydrographic data collection and analysis. Additionally, it will contribute to increase the promoter's expertise and capacity in hydrographic monitoring and climate and maritime related research and to accelerate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in Europe, through the promoter's active collaboration with universities and research centres. The project will favour and enhance R&D in areas critical for climate and environment protection.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of seagoing vessels does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All potential environmental issues will be assessed during the project's appraisal, including the measures to be taken in relation to the replaced vessels.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB finances construction of three Navy hydro- oceanographic vessels

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS
Publication Date
3 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126355720
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190697
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS
Data sheet
ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS
Related press
Italy: EIB finances construction of three Navy hydro- oceanographic vessels

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB finances construction of three Navy hydro- oceanographic vessels
Other links
Related public register
03/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALY HYDROGRAPHIC RESEARCH VESSELS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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