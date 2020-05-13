Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 62,000,000
Transport : € 88,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2020 : € 50,000,000
11/12/2020 : € 62,000,000
11/12/2020 : € 88,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE
Related press
Germany: EIB grants €200 million loan to Stadtwerke Halle

Summary sheet

Release date
13 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2020
20190692
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE
STADTWERKE HALLE GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 430 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments by Stadtwerke Halle, the local utility, in new trams, rehabilitation of the local district heating and electricity networks, as well as in water and wastewater infrastructure.

The aim is to enhance key public sector infrastructure, such as pubic transport and local water, heat, gas and electricity networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacturing of trams does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EC). Therefore, it is not expected that an EIA will be required for the transport components in the proposed framework loan. The project comprises the implementation of a number of electricity and distribution schemes from low voltage up to 110 kV, as well as district heating network infrastructure. The programme schemes fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the programme schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment, connection of new users and facilities with limited environmental impact, and therefore are not expected to require an EIA. The water and wastewater part of the programme mainly consists of rehabilitation of existing infrastructure such as water mains, and sewers, as well as modernisation of the wastewater treatment plant. All components are expected to comply with the relevant EU directives (Urban Wastewater directive EC 91/271/EEC, Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC).Some of the water schemes are likely to require an Environmental Impact Assessment. Therefore, the Promoter will be required to comply with Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The Promoter must also comply with the requirements of the Water Framework Directive, including Art 4(7) where appropriate. According to the available information, the sub-projects are not within any Natura 2000 zones. This will be further analysed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as )and where required[1].

Comments

Under appraisal.

Related documents
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB grants €200 million loan to Stadtwerke Halle

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE
Publication Date
25 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129398727
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190692
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE
Other links
Summary sheet
PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE
Data sheet
PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE
Related press
Germany: EIB grants €200 million loan to Stadtwerke Halle

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB grants €200 million loan to Stadtwerke Halle
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUBLIC INVESTMENTS HALLE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications